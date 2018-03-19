  • Police arrest man accused of running mobile meth lab in White Castle

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOBART, Ind. - Police arrested a man Friday after discovering he had a mobile meth lab set up in a White Castle restaurant, according to investigators.

    >> Read more trending news

    Indiana State Police are testing the chemicals they found in the “one pot” meth lab, which is a large bottle filled with chemicals covered by a thin sheet of plastic, according to WGN.

    One person, who has not been identified, was arrested, and several others may have been involved, Hobart police Lt. James Gonzales told the Northwest Indiana Times

    Four officers were treated for exposure to the chemicals, according to WGN

    The restaurant passed a health inspection and was reopened at 6 p.m.

    “We are proud of our White Castle team members who alerted local authorities about a suspicious customer, and thankful for the Hobart Police Department’s rapid response,” company Vice President Jamie Richardson told WGN. “We are grateful to be part of a community where everyone looks out for one another, and works together to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest man accused of running mobile meth lab in White Castle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trip wire might have triggered 4th Austin explosion in 1 month: live updates

  • Headline Goes Here

    Why was Andrew McCabe fired? What we know now

  • Headline Goes Here

    NYC man faces charges after baby found alone on subway platform

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kroger to halt sales of magazines about assault-style weapons