Police arrest man allegedly high on acid, covered in cooking oil

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. - Police in North Apollo, Pennsylvania, responded to an unusual call last month. A man was charged after police said he attacked his family after taking LSD. He then allegedly wrestled with police while he was naked and covered in cooking oil, TribLive reported.
Lonnie Beatty, 19, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. More serious charges were dropped after his preliminary hearing this week, TribLive reported.
Police said that Beatty took LSD on Jan. 16 and lost control, assaulting two women and three children in the home. Prior to the alleged attack, court documents allege Beatty “destroyed the house.” The family dog bit Beatty, apparently to protect the women and children who eventually took refuge in a bathroom and climbed out a window to hide in a nearby car, TribLive reported.
When police arrived, they said they found Beatty naked, except for a sock, and covered in what they thought was blood, but later found out that it was cooking oil.
Police tried to subdue him with a stun gun. He fell, and rolled around in snow to remove the wires. Police deployed the stun gun a second time, which had no effect on Beatty.
Police said that trying to get Beatty under control was difficult due to not only icy conditions at the time, but also the cooking oil, TribLive reported.
