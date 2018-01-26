Police arrest teen accused of stabbing woman in face

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old woman suspected of breaking into an East Austin home and stabbing a woman in the face with scissors, in a “fatal attraction” attack, was booked in Travis County Jail late Wednesday.
Taneese Mackey is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mackey earlier appeared to have reacted on Facebook to the warrant out for her arrest.
“WTF is this (expletive) aww hell noooo,” read a post on her Facebook page, which included an article about the break-in and attack.
A man told police he awoke to “loud commotion” on Jan. 13 and saw Mackey in his bedroom. Mackey and the man’s girlfriend argued before Mackey stabbed her in the face with scissors, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The woman “sustained multiple stab wounds to the face and to one of her eyes” and “received 22 staples closing the 9-inch laceration on her scalp,” the affidavit says.
In an interview with police last week, the woman said Mackey entered the house and told the man, “Whoever you got here, I am gonna get her.” When he asked her why, she said “I have a fatal attraction,” according to the affidavit.
