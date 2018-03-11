0 Police: California teen arrested, accused of impersonating deputy

A 14-year-old California boy was arrested and accused of posing as a law enforcement officer, according to a news release from the Victorville Police Department.

The teen was arrested after multiple incidents in San Bernardino County, including one in which he allegedly initiated a traffic stop, KTLA reported. In that incident, the teen stopped a black female driver and, after obtaining her information, issued a warning and let her go, according to the news release.

In one incident that occurred Monday, the teen allegedly drove an unmarked white Ford Explorer SUV that had emergency red and blue lights mounted inside the windshield. He stopped at a home and told the residents he was there to investigate a domestic disturbance, according to the news release.

Jasmine Jones, who lives at the residence, told KTLA she was unconvinced by the teen’s visit.

“For me, I was like, ‘That’s not normal. Do cops do that?’” she said.

14-year-old juvenile arrested for impersonating a deputy sheriffhttps://t.co/0AMOLkF0qd pic.twitter.com/pW1isXneK9 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 7, 2018

The juvenile was dressed in a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department uniform and wore a belt holster that contained a firearm, authorities said.

“I saw the police uniform and I thought, ‘That just doesn’t look right,’” Jones told KTLA. “It’s loose, and the belt buckle isn’t staying on his hips.”

After he left, Jones alerted authorities to the suspicious encounter.

The teen was detained after he was pulled over on Tuesday, according to the news release. Detectives who later searched the boy’s home found the uniform allegedly worn during the incident, along with a “large amount” of counterfeit money, simulation firearms, ballistic vests and other law enforcement items, according to the news release.

