Police: Fake currency found on movie sets circulating in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Counterfeit money used on movie sets is being circulated in El Paso, Texas, police told KFOX.
The bogus bills contain various serial numbers and look like the real thing, except for large disclaimers on the front and back. “For Motion Picture Use Only” is displayed prominently, KFOX reported.
"The style of the money has been around for a few years, but we haven't seen a whole lot of it here in El Paso," said Darrel Petry of the El Paso police. “As of lately, we've had several cases where this type of money has turned up.”
Petry said the cases included people using the app OfferUp, which allows users to buy and sell goods from others in the community.
The fake currency could be in $100, $50 or $20 denominations, police said.
The $100 bill has no Benjamin Franklin watermark or security thread when held up to the light, KVIA reported.
