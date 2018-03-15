Police: Gold, silver items stolen from packages by UPS employees

PITTSBURGH - Two Pittsburgh UPS employees have been arrested for stealing from packages, police said.
Bradley Thomas, 32, and Roseanne Carey, 46, worked at the UPS facility in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood, where they would open packages and remove items, police said.
Gold, silver and platinum coins, gold and silver bars, jewelry, a diamond and a firearm were stolen and sold at a pawn shops, according to a criminal complaint.
The transactions made at pawn shops totaled more than $122,000, the complaint said.
