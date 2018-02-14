  • Police in Charleston desperately searching for missing 4-year-old girl

    By: WSOCTV.com

    CHARLESTON, S.C. - Rescue crews in Charleston are desperately searching for a missing 4-year-old girl.

    Nobody has seen Heidi Todd for more than 12 hours.

    Overnight, a dive team and helicopter searched a lake in the John's Island neighborhood where the little girl lives.

    Heidi disappeared Tuesday and police were called to her neighborhood on Sweetleaf Lane just before 6 p.m.

    Police have been looking for the girl since then, and neighbors also were out with flashlights trying to find her.

    Overnight, police suspended their search but plan to resume as soon as the sun rises.

    WSOC’s sister station WCIV watched as crime scene tape roped off the area and a silver minivan was towed from the scene.

    Police said Heidi might be with a thin, Hispanic male between 25 and 30 years old who has short hair and is dressed in all gray.

    No other information has been released.

