  • Police K-9 bites girl, 4, while chasing suspect

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    SHELBY, N.C. - A Shelby police dog chasing a man wanted on felony warrants bit a 4-year-old girl during the pursuit, officials said.

    >> Read more trending news

    The police chief told Channel 9 the suspect jumped on top of a car while trying to get away from the dog. 

    At some point, the suspect opened the back door of the car and a girl inside was bitten. 

    She was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police K-9 bites girl, 4, while chasing suspect

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cold snap expected to contribute to spike in manatee deaths

  • Headline Goes Here

    Escaped horses stop traffic on busy Atlanta highway

  • Headline Goes Here

    After being denied marriage license, terminally ill woman, fiancé marry

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple married 72 years die 10 hours apart