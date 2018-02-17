Police: Mother accused of giving child hydrochloric acid, chlorine as autism 'cure'

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis mother is accused of feeding her child a dangerous homemade concoction in an attempt to "cure" the child's autism, police said.
The woman's husband claims his wife placed drops of hydrochloric acid and a water purifying solution that contained chlorine into their child's beverage, FOX59 reported. The woman reportedly referred to the mixture as the "miracle mineral solution" and said she found the recipe on a Facebook group page. The husband told police that his wife had fed their child the toxic mixture a few weeks ago, but he only found out about it last weekend.
The “miracle mineral solution” has been reviewed by the FDA, which warned that it is essentially bleach, FOX59 reported. The mixture is often promoted as being a cure-all for everything from cancer to autism.
The Indianapolis Police Department told FOX59 that the Department of Child Services is reviewing the case and has removed the child from the home. Police declined to release the names of the parents or any of the child's identifying information. The investigation remains active.
