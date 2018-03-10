  • Police officer fatally shot, another wounded in California incident

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    One California policeman was fatally shot and another was injured Friday night at the scene where a suspect was barricaded, The Los Angeles Times reported.

    Pomona Police Chief Mike Olivieri said in a tweet at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday that one officer had died and the other was in stable condition.

    No arrest had been made, the Times reported. Pomona is located about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

    The incident occurred at about 9:10 p.m., police said. The officers, both with the Pomona Police Department, were taken to a hospital.

    News footage showed gunfire exchanges while a wounded officer was receiving medical attention, Fox News reported.

