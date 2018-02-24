Police: Teen mother arrested, accused of killing newborn baby

EL PASO, Texas - A Texas teenage mother was arrested Friday, accused of killing her newborn child earlier this month, police said.
Erica Gomez, 17, is accused of stabbing her newborn child, wrapping the infant girl in a bathrobe and hiding the body in a storage shed at a home in the El Paso area, police said. The infant's body was found Feb. 9 by authorities, the El Paso Times reported.
An #ElPaso teenage mother has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing her newborn baby.https://t.co/T707noFk78— Daniel Borunda (@BorundaDaniel) February 24, 2018
The infant had a stab wound and cuts to the neck and body, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Gomez was charged with capital murder and is being held on $800,000 bond, according to records from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}