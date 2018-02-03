Police: Woman ran over officer's foot in attempt to prevent car towing

DES MOINES, Iowa - An Iowa woman went to extreme measures while trying to stop her car from being towed.
Police say Shyla Chilous, 22, ran over the foot of Debbie Garza, a parking enforcement officer, on Thursday. Garza was waiting on a towing company to come remove the car, due to outstanding tickets Chilous had incurred, KCCI reported. When Chilous appeared and realized her car was about to be towed, she got in and tried to take off. As she backed up, she ran over Garza's foot. Garza screamed and told Chilous to move the car off her foot, but Chilous ran instead, KCCI reported.
Chilous led police on a foot chase and officers were required to use force to arrest her, KCCI reported. She faces charges of interference with official acts and leaving the scene of an injury accident, police told KCCI.
Garza suffered bruising but was not seriously injured, police said.
