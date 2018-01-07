Pope to moms during baptisms: ‘Feel free' to breastfeed at Sistine Chapel

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis baptized 34 infants during a ceremony in the Sistine Chapel on Sunday, telling their mothers that if the babies became hungry during the two-hour-long ceremony, it was OK to breastfeed them, Reuters reported.
“If they start performing a concert (by crying), or if they are uncomfortable or too warm or don’t feel at ease or are hungry ... breastfeed them, don’t be afraid, feed them, because this too is the language of love,” the pontiff said while baptizing 18 girls and 16 boys.
Women still face harassment for breastfeeding in public in some countries even though attitudes are changing.
The pope has made similar comments in past ceremonies, Reuters reported. Television pictures showed at least one mother bottle-feeding her child.
The papal baptism is a yearly event restricted to children of employees of the Vatican or the diocese of Rome, Reuters reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}