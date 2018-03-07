0 Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Trump over hush agreement, says it's void, reports say

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Porn star Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump in California state court, claiming a “hush agreement” she signed over their alleged affair a decade ago is null and void because Trump never signed the document, news outlets reported Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 by Trump attorney Michael Cohen shortly before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for keeping silent about the alleged affair with Trump, according to The Washington Post.

But Daniels’ attorney, Keith Davidson, said the agreement is no good because Trump never signed it.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels sues to invalidate nondisclosure agreement signed after she allegedly had sex with Donald Trump. https://t.co/luh512BU1y — The Associated Press (@AP) March 7, 2018

“Please be advised that my client deems her settlement agreement canceled and void,” Davidson, wrote in an email, the Post reviewed.

The lawsuit claims that even though Trump never signed the agreement, Cohen wired the money to a trust for Daniels anyway.

“He did so even though there was no legal agreement and thus no written nondisclosure agreement whereby Ms. Clifford was restricted from disclosing the truth about Mr. Trump," the document states, according to CNN.

The lawsuit contends, despite the non-binding “hush agreement,” Cohen has tried to keep Daniels quiet, even as recently as late last month.

Cohen has admitted to using his own money to pay Daniels, the Post reported, but has said that Trump “vehemently denies” any involvement with the adult film star.

Daniels has said she wants to tell her story, like other women who have had alleged encounters with the president.

Stormy Daniels sues Trump, says nondisclosure agreement is not valid https://t.co/9MDhavTbiw pic.twitter.com/M6lt9ACRHu — The Hill (@thehill) March 7, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.