Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite 2,640 to watch their arrival on wedding day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are inviting more than 2,000 people to watch their arrival at Windsor Castle on their wedding day, the Daily Mail reported.
The royal wedding in the United Kingdom is scheduled for May 19.
People who will be invited include 1,200 people “who have served their communities,” and will be chosen by representatives of Queen Elizabeth II.
The guest list also will include 200 people who represent charities supported by the royal couple, the Daily Mail reported.
Also invited are 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 members of the royal household.
According to Kensington Palace, the total number of invitees is 2,640.
In a statement today, Kensington Palace said that “'Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations, too.”
