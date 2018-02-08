0 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite Sarah Ferguson to wedding, angering royals

Prince Harry has reportedly enraged his father Prince Charles and his grandfather Prince Phillip by insisting that his estranged aunt, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, be invited to his upcoming wedding to American actress Meghan Markle.

“It has been made very clear by Buckingham Palace that they don’t want the Duchess of York to attend,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Phillip has made no secret of his distaste for his former daughter-in-law, who was married to his son Prince Andrew until their highly-publicized divorce 1996, but that reportedly didn’t stop Harry putting his foot down.

“Harry has nailed his colors to the mast on this,” a royal aide said, according to the Daily Mail. “He wants his aunt there — and she will be.”

The 58-year-old was not invited to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011 and spoke about the pain that caused her.

“I was not invited,” Ferguson in 2011 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I chose to go and be in Thailand in a place called Camelia … the jungle embraced me.” She also mentioned that not receiving an invite was hard, saying, “I wanted to be there with my girls … to be getting them dressed and to go as a family.”

Harry reportedly wants to avoid causing his aunt any more grief.

“Invitations for Harry and Meghan’s wedding are expected to go out the first week of March. Despite reports to the contrary, Sarah Ferguson will be receiving one and attending,” a source told Us Weekly. “Harry has always intended to invite Sarah to the wedding. He is very close to Eugenie and Beatrice, and their mother is just as much family as their father. Harry and Meghan have total control over who goes to the wedding and there was never an issue at the Palace about Sarah being invited. No push back from anyone.”

It looks like Ferguson will be going to two royal weddings this year.

The Duchess of York’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, recently got engaged to her partner Jack Brooksbank.

The proud mom took to social media on the day of the announcement to share several photos of the couple together using hashtags “#engagement” and “#eugieandjack.”

In the first image, she shared a photo of the newly engaged couple with words overlaid on the image reading, “A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony.”

She added, “Total joy!! #engagement @TheDukeOfYork” in the tweet.

