Prince William said Harry has not asked him to be his best man -- yet

Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle is slightly more than four months away, but the prince has not officially named his best man.
His older brother, Prince William, would be the logical choice, but Harry has kept quiet about it and William is keeping a respectful distance.
Speaking with United Kingdom radio host Roman Kemp on Wednesday, Prince William said his brother “hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject.”
William, 35 also said he is “still working” through the conundrum of the wedding and the F.A. Cup soccer final, which both take place May 19.
Former British soccer star Rio Ferdinand asked if the wedding meant that William is likely to miss the big game. William, who normally goes to the final, replied that he was “trying to see what I can do” about the situation. People reported.
According to Town & Country, royal weddings don’t typically have a best man, and instead have “supporters” on either side.
The Duke of Cambridge broke with royal protocol and made Harry his best man for his wedding in 2011, The Express reported.
