Princess Michael apologizes for blackamoor brooch worn to lunch with Meghan Markle

LONDON - A brooch worn by a royal relative to the Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas lunch is getting scrutinized. Some are considering it racist.

People reported that paparazzi photos show Princess Michael of Kent, the wife of Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen’s first cousin, wearing a brooch that looked like blackamoor jewelry. It appears to have been a bust of a black person with a gold and bejeweled crown and clothing.

Prince Harry and his fiance, Meghan Markle, were photographed going to the event, as well as Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Blackamoor jewelry and art is generally considered racist and outdated as it exoticizes and fetishizes black people.

Markle is of mixed race and has an African-American mother and a white father.

Scrutiny of Markle’s relationship with Harry led to an influx of racist remarks. So much so that Harry confirmed that they were dating in 2016 with a statement through Kensington Palace calling out sexist and racist harassment of Markle.

In 2004, The New York Times reported that Princess Michael told African-American diners to “go back to the colonies” when they were making too much noise for her liking. She attempted to rectify the incident in an interview with ITV, saying that she couldn’t be racist because of her travels in Africa.

“I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black,” she said.

Regardling the brooch, the royal has since apologized.

“Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence,” a spokesperson for Princess Michael told The Sun.

