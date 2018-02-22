0 Quincy Jones apologizes for candid remarks in Vulture, GQ interviews

Quincy Jones is apologizing for the very frank remarks hes made in interviews with GQ and Vulture.

According to the music legend, his six daughters pulled him aside after reading his comments with the publications and showed him the impact of his words.

Jones posted a lengthy statement apologizing for the stories on Twitter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am an imperfect human and I’m not afraid to say it,” Jones wrote. “And I’m sorry and I’m not afraid to say it.

“When you’ve been fortunate enough to have lived such a long and crazy life (and you’ve recently stopped drinking – three years ago!), certain details about specific events (which do NOT paint the full picture of my intentions nor experiences) come flooding back all at once, and even at 85, it’s apparent that ‘wordvomit’ and bad-mouthing is inexcusable.”

Most of the people Jones spoke about in the sweeping Vulture interview -- Jimi Hendrix, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando among them -- are dead, but Jones said he personally apologized to those he could.

“I’m sorry to anyone whom my words offended and I’m especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me and to those who aren’t,” he wrote.

In the GQ interview, published Jan. 29, Jones spoke about partying with Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra and criticized artists like Taylor Swift for not creating “great songs.”

Jones told Vulture The Beatles were poor musicians. He also made explicit remarks about the sex lives of Pryor and Brando. The Vulture interview was published Feb. 7.

Jones wrote, “One of the hardest things about this situation is that this bad-mouthing has contradicted the very real messages I tried to relay about racism, inequality homophobia, poverty...you name it. And of course I don’t want that.

“I have already reached out to my friends privately, but when you live a public life, you have a responsibility to be an example, and since I do lead a public life, I wanted to make a public apology.”

Read Jones’ full statement below.

