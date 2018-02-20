Radiohead announces North American summer tour

Radiohead has announced a summer arena tour across North America. The English band will start the 16-date tour July 7 in Chicago and end Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.
Billboard reported that the tour will include a three-night run at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 10, 11 and 13.
The group’s latest album, “A Moon Shaped Pool,” was released in 2016. Tickets go on sale Feb. 23. More information, including specific dates for ticket sales at select cities, can be found at Radiohead.com.
The dates of the Radiohead 2018 North American summer tour are below.
July 7 -- Chicago at United Center
July 10 -- New York at Madison Square Garden
July 11 -- New York at Madison Square Garden
July 13 -- New York at Madison Square Garden
July 16 -- Montreal at Bell Centre
July 17 -- Montreal at Bell Centre
July 19 -- Toronto at Air Canada Centre
July 20 -- Toronto at Air Canada Centre
July 22 -- Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
July 23 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
July 25 -- Cincinnati at US Bank Arena
July 26 -- Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
July 28 -- Boston at TD Garden
July 29 -- Boston at TD Garden
July 31 -- Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 1 -- Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
