0 Rapper Vince Staples launches $2 million GoFundMe so critics can pay him to 'shut up forever'

Vince Staples has plenty of fans and plenty of critics. This week, he had a unique suggestion for the haters, offering to shut up forever if they pay him $2 million.

On Wednesday, the rapper announced the launch of a new GoFundMe, which encourages his critics to cough up a large sum of money to force him into exile.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign comes after a slew of complaints he said he received from recent concertgoers, who made a fuss about his production choices and lack of energy on stage. That’s why he’s offering an alternative.

“You can decide to donate to the cause of $2 million, which will allow me to shut the [expletive] up forever, and you will never hear from me again,” he said in a video posted to the site. “No songs, no interviews, no anything.”

The Long Beach native promised to use the funds to move to Palmdale, California, purchase a Honda, a puppy and a year’s supply of “soups for the homies locked down,” he wrote.

Staples advised those who don’t donate to allow him to continue conducting his career as he pleases. “The choice is yours. Either way we appreciate you,” he said at the end of the one-minute video clip.

A few contributed to the fund right away. The 24-year-old raised more than $1,000 in six hours, thanks to about 70 people.

