Rare yellow cardinal a ‘one in a million' gem for birdwatchers in Alabama

ALABASTER, Ala. - Birdwatchers and biologists have been on the lookout for a rare, yellow cardinal that’s been spotted around central Alabama in Shelby County in recent weeks, AL.com reported.
The bird has been getting a lot of attention recently after resident Charlie Stephenson first noticed it at her backyard feeder and posted a picture on social media.
The cardinal’s bright yellow feathers are a result of a genetic mutation, according to scientists, who say it’s the same species as the familiar vivid red cardinal, but carries a mutation that changes its coloring.
The rare cardinal is a different species from the endangered South American yellow cardinal species.
Cardinals are typically known for the iconic red color of their plumes, so why is this one yellow? https://t.co/hpuqqrZ0eQ— National Geographic (@NatGeo) February 24, 2018
The bird in Shelby County is an adult male and Auburn University biology professor and bird expert Geoffrey Hill told AL.com the mutation is so rare that even he’s never seen one in person.
"I've been birdwatching in the range of cardinals for 40 years and I've never seen a yellow bird in the wild," Hill said. He estimated that there are just a few of these yellow cardinals in the U.S. and Canada in any given year.
"There are probably a million bird feeding stations in that area, so very very roughly, yellow cardinals are a one in a million mutation,” Hill said.
