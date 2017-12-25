'Real Housewives' star released from jail, accused of kicking officer

0

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Reality star Luann de Lesseps, of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” was released from Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday following her arrest by Palm Beach police.

De Lesseps, 52, was released on her own recognizance shortly before noon. She was arrested on felony charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication. She was taken to Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 a.m.

De Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, said an assistant state’s attorney.

“I’m going to kill you all,” the state’s attorney said de Lesseps told people prior to her arrest.

De Lesseps, who has no prior offenses, will be allowed to go back to New York, said Judge Ted Booras.

Booras, acknowledging de Lesseps’ fame, said she should hire a criminal defense attorney from Palm Beach instead of ignoring the charges.

“I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” he said.

De Lesseps was advised by Booras not to incriminate herself by responding to him when he said she might have a drinking problem.

“Don’t say anything,” he told the reality star.

De Lesseps posted an Instagram story on Saturday about a friend picking out dresses. De Lesseps narrated and said, “Getting ready for pre-Christmas Eve.” In the courtroom and in her mug shot, de Lesseps wore a navy blue dress with yellow flowers on it.

“The countess” told The New York Post’s Page Six her behavior that caused her arrest this weekend was due to “long-buried emotions.”

She said this visit was the first time she was in Palm Beach since her wedding with Tom D’Agostino Jr. at The Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach last New Year’s Eve.

She apologized for the incident Sunday in a statement.

I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 24, 2017

De Lesseps is a former wife of Count Alexandre de Lesseps and retained the French royal title after their 2009 divorce until her marriage to D’Agostino. She was married to D’Agostino until earlier this year.

