Report: Actress Rachel McAdams pregnant with first child

Congratulations are in order for actress Rachel McAdams, who is reportedly expecting her first child.
E! News, citing several unnamed sources, reported that the 39-year-old actress is pregnant.
In 2016, Us Weekly reported that the private star was seen holding hands with screenwriter Jamie Linden, which prompted speculation that they were dating.
McAdams has not commented on the report, but she has been vocal about becoming a mother in the past.
“Having a few (kids) would be great,” she told People in 2009. “My mom is a great inspiration to me. She’s a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her.”
Adams, who has a starring role in the movie “Game Night,” was not at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Wednesday. According to E! News, the Canadian actress was last photographed in Toronto wearing a baggy jacket.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}