Report: UK government worried about Trump's reaction if Obamas get royal wedding invitation

The British government is urging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reconsider inviting former President Barack Obama to their wedding out of fear of how current President Donald Trump might react, according to reports.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” The Sun reported, citing a senior government official. “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the queen.”

The government appears to be concerned that Trump might view an invitation to the Obamas as a snub amid already frosty relations between the United States and the United Kingdom. Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have had a rocky relationship since the start of the Trump’s presidency, and many fear extending an invitation to Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama might exasperate the issue.

The pair was not invited to Prince William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, but Prince Harry fostered a bond with the Obamas, working closely with them on his annual Invictus Games in Toronto in September. While the trio remain friendly, it looks like it might be up to May to make the call on whether the Obamas will be invited to the royal wedding this spring.

“Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide,” The Sun reported. “If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

Prince Harry and Markle are expected to wed May 19. The couple has opted to celebrate their nuptials at Windsor Castle, where they spent time together before getting engaged. Once married, the couple plans to live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

