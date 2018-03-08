  • Report: Ex-LSU RB says NFL team asked him if he liked men

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Former LSU running back Derrius Guice said in a radio interview Wednesday night that a team asked him during this year’s NFL Scouting Combine if he liked men, Pro Football Talk reported.

    > Read more trending news

    During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Guice revealed the question was asked during the combine. Pro Football Talk also confirmed the question was asked.

    'It was pretty crazy," Guice said during the interview. "Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction.... I go in one room, and a team will ask me do I like men, just to see my reaction. I go in another room, they'll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, 'Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?'"

    Two years ago, New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple said he faced a similar question in a pre-draft interview with the Atlanta Falcons, Pro Football Talk reported.

    The NFL called the question “disappointing and clearly inappropriate.”

    In 2013, a team asked tight end Nick Kasa if he liked girls.

    Guice was the top performer among running backs at the combine in the 40-yard dash, clocking a 4.49-second time. He also jumped 10 feet, 4 inches in the broad jump, the Times-Picayune reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Ex-LSU RB says NFL team asked him if he liked men

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alexa's random laugh is creeping users out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Meghan Markle baptized into Church of England

  • Headline Goes Here

    Australian woman finds 132-year-old message in a bottle

  • Headline Goes Here

    NASA mission unlocks more secrets about Jupiter