Report: Ex-LSU RB says NFL team asked him if he liked men

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice said in a radio interview Wednesday night that a team asked him during this year’s NFL Scouting Combine if he liked men, Pro Football Talk reported.
During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Guice revealed the question was asked during the combine. Pro Football Talk also confirmed the question was asked.
'It was pretty crazy," Guice said during the interview. "Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction.... I go in one room, and a team will ask me do I like men, just to see my reaction. I go in another room, they'll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, 'Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?'"
Two years ago, New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple said he faced a similar question in a pre-draft interview with the Atlanta Falcons, Pro Football Talk reported.
The NFL called the question “disappointing and clearly inappropriate.”
In 2013, a team asked tight end Nick Kasa if he liked girls.
Guice was the top performer among running backs at the combine in the 40-yard dash, clocking a 4.49-second time. He also jumped 10 feet, 4 inches in the broad jump, the Times-Picayune reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}