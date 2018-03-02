0 Report: Florida man stabs brother after buying 24 Krystal burgers

A Florida man is accused of stabbing his brother in the back over a Krystal hamburger, police said.

Logan Cassity, 19, of Orange Park, was arrested Feb. 27, and charged with domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrest report describes Cassity as “intentionally stabbing the victim in the back against his will, causing great bodily harm.”

The victim, Christian Cassity, refused comment.

“That’s between me and my brother,” Christian Cassity said. “It should have never gone that far. It was over stupid crap, but I don’t want to talk about it.

"We have enough on our plates now that he’s in prison.”

Investigators found blood on the wall and throughout the Cassity house. Christian Cassity said he hasn’t seen his brother since the incident.

“I wasn’t even able to get up to go to his hearing,” he said.

Employees at the Krystal restaurant said they remember the suspect coming into the store and ordering 24 hamburgers. They said his behavior was “off,” and for some time, he was pacing in front of the restaurant.

Christian Cassity said he is doing all right and is on the verge of returning to work.

