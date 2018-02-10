Report: Las Vegas shooter had anti-anxiety medication in his body when he died

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had drugs in his body at the time of his death in October, according to the Las Vegas Journal-Review.
The Clark County coroner’s report said Paddock had an anti-anxiety medication in his system when he died, the Journal-Review reported Friday.
The newspaper received a copy of Paddock’s autopsy report, which also confirmed the gunman died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”
Paddock, 64, opened fire on a country music festival from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort on the Las Vegas strip on Oct.1, 2017, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.
Paddock killed himself as police closed in on him in his room at Mandalay Bay.
Investigators have still not determined a motive for the massacre at the Route 91 Country Music Festival.
