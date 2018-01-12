Reporter ‘attacked' by lemurs during live report

A reporter apparently never heard the saying about not working with animals or children, but thank goodness he didn’t, because we wouldn’t have the Friday laughs some may need.
Alexander Dunlop was supposed to do a quick standup about England’s Banham Zoo’s annual counting of the park’s animals.
But it didn’t go as planned.
A group of lemurs, called a conspiracy, yes really, a conspiracy of lemurs, had a plan to attack Dunlop, ABC News reported.
Give our BBC online team an inch and they’ll take a country mile (no lemurs were hurt in the making of this movie @banhamzoo) https://t.co/Z7O17P1G5C— Alexander Dunlop (@dunlopalex) January 8, 2018
Brave lemur fans can have a “lemur encounter” and get up close and personal with the wild animals.
