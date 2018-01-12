  • Reporter ‘attacked' by lemurs during live report

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A reporter apparently never heard the saying about not working with animals or children, but thank goodness he didn’t, because we wouldn’t have the Friday laughs some may need.

    Alexander Dunlop was supposed to do a quick standup about England’s Banham Zoo’s annual counting of the park’s animals. 

    But it didn’t go as planned.

    A group of lemurs, called a conspiracy, yes really, a conspiracy of lemurs, had a plan to attack Dunlop, ABC News reported.

     

    Brave lemur fans can have a “lemur encounter” and get up close and personal with the wild animals.

