  • Reports: North and South Korea to form joint Olympic team, march together in opening ceremony

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    South Korea and North Korea have agreed to create a joint Olympic team and march together in the opening ceremony in the next Winter Olympics, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

    >> Read more trending news

    The two countries met for the second time in a week Monday to discuss the possibility of creating a joint ice hockey team for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 16: Torch bearers pose with the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics torch during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games torch relay on January 16, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    The nations also agreed to create a joint North and South Korean women's ice hockey team for the Olympics in Pyeongchang. This will be the first unified team for the two countries since they joined together for an international table-tennis championship and a youth soccer match in 1991.

    North and South Korea have never marched together under one flag in any Olympic games.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories