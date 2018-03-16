Rescued dog had cocaine, THC in system

PHILADELPHIA - A dog found barely moving on the street outside of a known drug house had cocaine and THC in her system, according to animal rescue officials.
Animal control officers said neighborhood kids had given drugs to the dog, named Peanut, and the 1-year-old old puppy needed medical attention, according to Faithful Friends Animal Society.
Tests determined that she had been exposed to marijuana and cocaine.
“She made it through the night and showed signs of significant improvements the following morning,” the animal rescue group wrote on Facebook. “Her tremors have not gone away completely, but she's now able to stand, walk, eat, and drink.”
Peanut was given to Faithful Friends, where she was renamed Suzi, and is being given constant care as her condition improves.
“We will make sure to give her lots of love and will post new photos and updates once she settles in,” the group wrote.
