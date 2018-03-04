0 Rick Ross remains hospitalized in Miami

MIAMI - Rapper/businessman Rick Ross is reportedly still hospitalized in Miami after suffering what is believed to be a heart attack.

His status has not been officially confirmed by family, but the rap and celebrity community was out in full force on social media Friday night offering prayers for Ross.

While Ross spent his formative years in Miami and still lives there, he also maintains a footprint in Atlanta. Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II, owns a 54,000-square-foot estate in Fayetteville, Georgia, previously held by Evander Holyfield.

Ross, 42, also oversees several franchise locations of Wingstop and Checkers throughout the South and in 2015, pledged to open a branch of his Maybach Music Group in Atlanta.

His health issues have also been well-documented. In 2011, he suffered a series of seizures and in interviews discussed his poor health habits. Following the seizures, Ross vowed to take better care of himself and soon lost more than 75 pounds.

Ross recently released the new song, “Florida Boy,” with T-Pain and Kodak Black. His next album, “Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill,” is expected to be released soon.

Everyone pray for my buddy @RickRoss to get well soon! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) March 3, 2018

Prayers up for Rick Ross and his family🙏🏿 — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) March 3, 2018

I BELIEVE in the Power of Prayer Sending Prayers up for Rick Ross🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 2, 2018

Come on Rick Ross. We are rooting for you.... 🙏🏽 prayers up..... — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) March 3, 2018

Prayers up for my bro @RickRoss 💪🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) March 3, 2018

