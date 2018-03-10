Rita's Italian Ice offering free treats on first day of spring

As the country says farewell to a long, harsh winter for many, it's time to celebrate springtime with a free treat.
Rita's Italian Ice is once again giving away a free Italian ice on March 20 from noon to 9 p.m.
The promotion has grown in popularity over the years, with almost 1 million Italian ice cups given away in a nine-hour period in 2017, according to Rita's.
For those who love cool treats, Dairy Queen will mark the first day of spring with a free cone promotion.
