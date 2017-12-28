Roy Moore files complaint to block Alabama Senate election results

Roy Moore filed a complaint Wednesday to block the results of Alabama’s special Senate election, alleging potential voter fraud, CNN reported.
Moore, a Republican, lost the Senate race on Dec. 12 to Democrat Doug Jones by more than 20,000 votes. Moore has refused to concede and urged a delay in certifying the results, CNN reported.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is scheduled to certify the special election results Thursday. But the Moore campaign filed a last-minute complaint, arguing that the certification should be delayed until a “thorough investigation of potential voter fraud” is completed.
Moore and his campaign filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Montgomery, Alabama, listing several allegations and called for “a new special election,” CNN reported.
His complaint alleges that out-of-state residents had been allowed to vote and that election fraud experts had concluded through statistical analyses that fraud had occurred.
Moore's complaint also alleged “anomalous” higher voter turnout in Jefferson County, in which census data shows 43 percent of the population is black. He called the county's 47 percent voter turnout as “highly unusual” and questioned the integrity of its election results.
