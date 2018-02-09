0 Royal wedding: Will guest list include Laura Lopes, Fergie?

The countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is on and as the couple prepare for their “I do’s,” royals fans are questioning who might be on the guest list.

>> Read more trending news

Some may be surprised to hear that the royal family is much bigger than just Queen Elizabeth II’s direct line, which includes her four children, eight grandchildren and soon-to-be seven great-grandchildren. There are even more cousins and distant relatives who maintain royal status and will likely get a seat at Markle and Harry’s nuptials, but what about Harry’s stepsister, Laura Lopes?

Lopes is the forgotten daughter of Prince Harry and Prince William’s stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and her ex-husband Andrew Bowles Parker.

But it seems that she prefers life outside of the royal spotlight. According to The Mirror, Lopes wed husband Harry Lopes in front of at least 400 guests in 2006, and William and Duchess Catherine were among the distinguished guests. Her daughter Eliza, now 10, later served as a flower girl at William and Catherine’s 2011 wedding. Apart from those occasions, Lopes hasn’t been in the public eye.

It sounds like Lopes might merit an invitation to Harry and Markle’s wedding in May without question but Harry did invite one guest that may be rocking the royal family.

The Daily Mail reports that Harry made waves in the family when he insisted on inviting estranged aunt Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York to his upcoming wedding.

“Harry has nailed his colors to the mast on this,” a royal aide said, according to the publication. “He wants his aunt there — and she will be.”

He reportedly made the decision as to avoid causing Ferguson anymore grief.

“Invitations for Harry and Meghan’s wedding are expected to go out the first week of March. Despite reports to the contrary, Sarah Ferguson will be receiving one and attending,” a source told Us Weekly. “Harry has always intended to invite Sarah to the wedding. He is very close to Eugenie and Beatrice, and their mother is just as much family as their father. Harry and Meghan have total control over who goes to the wedding and there was never an issue at the Palace about Sarah being invited. No pushback from anyone.”

If the rumor is true, Ferguson will have two royal weddings to look forward to this year, as her daughter, Princess Eugenie announced she will marry fiance Jack Brooksbank in October.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.