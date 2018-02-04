Ryan Shazier walking after regaining feeling in legs

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is engaging in a regular walking routine after regaining movement in his legs, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Sources familiar with Shazier's recovery told Schefter he is making "incredible progress."
Steelers’ LB Ryan Shazier has regained movement in legs, is walking and making “incredible progress.”... https://t.co/6VJzbyy5yB— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2018
Shazier was released from the Rehabilitation Institute at UPMC Mercy on Thursday.
An update on @steelers Ryan Shazier. pic.twitter.com/CPiizgvSbA— UPMC (@UPMCnews) February 1, 2018
Despite several reports suggesting Shazier was walking on his own, ESPN’s Michele
issued an update after speaking with “someone who is in regular contact with Shazier.”
In a Twitter post, Tafoya reported that source told her Shazier is not walking on his own. According to Tafoya’s source, Shazier still needs “assistance from a walker or other people to support him in his rehabilitation walking.”
According to Tafoya, walking “remains a struggle” for Shazier.
Clarification on @RyanShazier medical update https://t.co/IvzQP8x2PN— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) February 4, 2018
Shazier suffered a spinal injury in December while making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He underwent spinal stabilization surgery several days later at UPMC.
In an interview with Channel 11's Lisa Sylvester, Shazier's dad Vernon said his son has feeling in his legs. Vernon Shazier believes Ryan will play football again.
The 25-year-old says he is "working harder than ever" to get back.
