0 Saints' Cam Jordan gives Super Bowl tickets to 108-year-old WWII vet

NEW ORLEANS - A 108-year-old World War II veteran and Saints fan is heading to Super Bowl LII, thanks to New Orleans defensive end Cam Jordan.

Jordan gave a pair of Super Bowl LII tickets to Lawrence Brooks, who was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the 91st Engineer Battalion during WWII, WGNO reported.

The Saints posted a video of Wednesday’s Facetime call between Brooks and Jordan on its Facebook page.

“We wish we would be in the Super Bowl, but honestly I think we have a great shot at it next year,” Jordan said. “I just wanted to say thank you for everything you did in military service back in your younger days.”

“I appreciate everything you do, too,” Brooks said. “And I want you to keep it up, keep it up, you hear?”

Brooks’ battalion, with a predominantly black roster, was stationed in New Guinea during WWII, WGNO reported. Brooks attained the rank of Private 1st Class during the war.

He worked as a forklift operator until he retired in 1974, WGNO reported. He was 95 years old when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, and he and his wife had to be rescued from the roof of their house by helicopter, WGNO reported.

On Feb. 4, Brooks will head to Minneapolis to watch the New England Patriots defend their Super Bowl title against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brooks is more than twice as old as the Super Bowl and was 11 years old when the NFL was formed in 1920.

