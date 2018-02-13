  • Sammy Sosa poses in cowboy getup for wife Sonia's birthday

    By: Amelia Finefrock, Rare.us

    LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic - Sammy Sosa continues to make headlines.

    According to a WGN report, a month after Cubs owner Tom Ricketts announced the team was not ready to invite Sosa to Wrigley Field, Sosa stepped out in a cowboy getup.

    In a photo posted on Instagram, Sosa posed with his wife, Sonia, while wearing a red cowboy hat, a white Western shirt with red roses, blue jeans and red cowboy boots.

    Sporting News reported that Sosa was dressed for a party celebrating his wife’s birthday.

    According to an Instagram post from the Univision entertainment news show “El Gordo y la Flaca,” Sosa’s outfit wasn’t just for photos, but was part of a cowboy-themed party in the Dominican Republic.

