School bus full of students slides down icy road in Massachusetts

SUTTON, Mass. - A school bus full of children on the way to school slid down and off a road in Sutton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. Sutton Public Schools Superintendent Theodore Friend confirmed the incident.
A video posted to Facebook Tuesday showed the bus sliding down a road that has a slight hill. It took out a mailbox and finally came to a stop after hitting a small sedan parked on the side of the road.
Friend told WFXT no one was hurt during the crash. He had been communicating with the highway department about the salting schedule and they thought they could get to all the roads before the buses went out for the day. Friend said crews hadn’t made it to that road yet when the crash happened.
Friend said the bus had middle and high school students on board. Some went to school after, others went home for the day.
Parents said they received a text message Tuesday morning saying all the school buses have been taken off the roads until it is less icy, per an instruction by the Sutton Police Department. The buses would wait on the side of the road in the meantime.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}