0 Selection Sunday -- What to know

March Madness is upon us, and there will be a few new wrinkles when the 68-team field is announced Sunday evening.

The “March Madness Selection Show” will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and for the first time in many years it will not be broadcast by CBS. TBS will get the honors this year, and also will televise the Final Four for the first time.

The day we've all been waiting for...#SELECTIONSUNDAY IS HERE! pic.twitter.com/9oqQ1sbEb6 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2018



Some of the drama will end early. For the first time, teams that made the field will be announced in alphabetical order. That means that if your team is on the bubble and is not announced, then you can skip the rest of the show unless you are interested in the entire bracket and the seedings.

This is a departure from going through every bracket and listing the teams at an agonizingly slow pace.

Social Madness is here! Join us LIVE as we countdown to the Selection Show on @TBSNetwork. #MarchMadness https://t.co/7PR6fGFfu3 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2018

Bracket seedings will follow, so get out your pens and put on your bracketology caps.

CBS and Turner Sports have announced changes to Selection Sunday.



Those changes include first naming the 68 teams in alphabetical order, and then slowly revealing the bracket itself. https://t.co/ucr9v0QsSk pic.twitter.com/hlkKXInVHU — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 7, 2018

