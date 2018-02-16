0 Senators, House members who offered condolences after shooting called out for donations from NRA

Following the horrific attack on a Florida high school, a comedy writer decided to call out U.S. House and Senate members who offered prayers and condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the shooting.

Bess Kalb, a comedy writer, began answering the growing number of tweets from legislators to the victims’ families with cold, hard numbers. Kalb, using information compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics and The New York Times, answered each legislator’s tweet of prayers or condolences with a tweet that listed the value of campaign contributions they had received from the National Rifle Association.

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

Kalb, along with many who favor stricter federal gun control laws, pointed to NRA campaign spending as a barrier to stronger gun legislation.

As in the aftermath of mass shootings last fall, renewed calls for gun control measures went out Wednesday. But, as in the aftermath of the shooting at a country music concert – and a church in a small Texas town – not much has been done by federal legislators.

Kalb’s call-out of legislators has drawn attention to the amount of money the NRA has given to campaigns. The Center for Responsive Politics has compiled a list of NRA contributions made to every member of Congress and what was contributed to the presidential campaigns.

In the 2016 election, the NRA spent $11,438,118 to support Donald Trump’s campaign and donated $19,756,346 to groups opposing Hillary Clinton’s. However, the bulk of the contributions have gone to House and Senate members. Here is a look at the top 10 recipients of NRA contributions.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, “the totals are a combination of money given to the member's campaign or leadership PAC from gun rights or gun control PACs or individuals in the 2016 cycle (2015-2016).

“The total dollar amounts comprise donations made by the National Rifle Association, its affiliates, and its members, as well as “outside money” consisting of campaign spending conducted on behalf of political candidates by NRA political action committees, in all campaign cycles since 1989.

“In addition, money spent by outside groups supporting and opposing these candidates is included in the total.”

Here is a list of the top 10 Senate and House members with the most contributions from the NRA.

For the complete list from the Center for Responsible Politics, click here.

