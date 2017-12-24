Serena Williams back in action, playing first match since giving birth

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - New mom and tennis champ Serena Williams is getting ready for her first competitive match since giving birth Sept. 1 to her new daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian.
Williams last played professionally last January at the Australian Open, winning her 23rd Grand Slam while pregnant.
After almost a year away, Williams is making her return at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship Saturday in Abu Dhabai against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, according to tournament organizers.
“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” Williams said as part of the statement released by organizers.
“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men’s global tennis season and I am excited and honored to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event,” she said.
The Mubadala tournament comes ahead of next month’s Australian Open, where Williams is expected to defend her title.
