Serena Williams makes successful return, wins first match since giving birth

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - She said she was a little rusty, but Serena Williams had few problems as she won her first match in 14 months.
Williams, who took a break after the birth of her first child, defeated Zarina Divas of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday night, ESPN reported.
"It was incredible,'' Williams said after the 90-minute match. “It's been over a year and a kid later and I get to go home to her now, and I'm excited about that.''
Williams last competed in January 2017, when she won the Australian Open. She gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. six months ago.
Her husband, Redditt co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was in Williams’ box to watch, along with her mother Oracene, and sisters Lyndrea and Isha, ESPN reported. Older sister Venus Williams watched from a balcony seat in an upper-level box.
"It definitely wasn't easy,'' Serena Williams said. "We always have a couple tight sets. It was good. I'm a little rusty, but it doesn't matter. I'm just out here on this journey and doing the best I can.''
