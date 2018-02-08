Shaq makes good on Super Bowl bet and it includes feathers

Apparently Shaquille O’Neal isn’t one to back away from a bet.
He had his money, or some say pride, set on the New England Patriots winning their sixth championship. But his bragging rights were quickly squashed when the Philadelphia Eagles took home their first Lombardi Trophy on Super Bowl Sunday.
Shaq then made good on his bet with some friends, but instead of having to plunk down cold, hard cash, the basketball superstar had to do something a little lighter. One could say he was as light as a feather.
Shaq dressed as a life-sized, 7-foot-tall eagle thanks to a poncho covered in feathers, lots and lots of feathers, Yahoo Sports reported.
Warning: the video includes profanity.
Shaq ran around an office tossing the feathers around, Yahoo Sports reported, as he made an eagle-like call as he was serenaded with the Eagles’ fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”
