Singer Vic Damone dies at 89

Legendary pop and big band singer Vic Damone, who Frank Sinatra once said had “the best pipes in the business,” died Sunday, family members confirmed Monday to Fox News. He was 89.
Family members told Fox News that Damone died surrounded by family at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida.
JUST IN: Legendary singer Vic Damone dies at age 89 https://t.co/FkDGTUhpMl pic.twitter.com/LbG2dm73pG— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 12, 2018
