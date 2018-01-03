  • Sledding dog takes winter woes away

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    We’ve heard of sled dogs but what about a sledding dog?

    Secret the dog can sled all by herself, The Daily Mail reported.

    The 3-year-old Australian shepherd drags her sled to the top of the hill of the property of her owner, Mary, then hops on and takes off. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Then she does it again ... and again ... and again, just like a kid.

    Mary posted the video to Instagram last week, where it has gotten more than 156,000 views.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories