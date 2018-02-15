  • Smashing Pumpkins reunite for tour

    By: Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    The Smashing Pumpkins will return to the stage this summer with their first tour in nearly 20 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha.

    The “Shiny and Oh So Bright” tour coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Pumpkins’ formation and will highlight music from the group’s inception through 2000, with material from “Gish,” “Siamese Dream,” “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” “Adore” and “Machina.”

    Longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder will also participate in the live shows, as the band will present a three-guitar lineup to “better emulate the signature tones and textures of their albums.”

    Earlier this week, the band hinted at the upcoming tour with a statement regarding original bassist D’arcy Wretzky:

    “In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band’s dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”


    Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates

    July 12, 2018 Glendale, Ariz., Gila River Arena

    July 14, 2018 Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena

    July 16, 2018 Austin, Texas, Frank Erwin Center

    July 17, 2018 Houston, Toyota Center

    July 18, 2018 Dallas, American Airlines Center

    July 20, 2018 Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena

    July 21, 2018 Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Center

    July 22, 2018 Atlanta, Infinite Energy Arena

    July 24, 2018 Miami, AmericanAirlines Arena

    July 25, 2018 Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena

    July 27, 2018 Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena

    July 28, 2018 Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

    July 29, 2018 Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena

    July 31, 2018 Boston, TD Garden

    August 01, 2018 New York City, Madison Square Garden

    August 04, 2018 Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

    August 05, 2018 Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

    August 07, 2018 Montreal, Centre Bell

    August 08, 2018 Toronto, Air Canada Centre

    August 11, 2018 Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center

    August 13, 2018 Chicago, United Center

    August 16, 2018 Kansas City, Mo., Sprint Center

    August 17, 2018 Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

    August 19, 2018 St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center

    August 20, 2018 Omaha, Neb., CenturyLink Center

    August 21, 2018 Sioux Falls, S.D., Denny Sanford Premier Center

    August 24, 2018 Seattle, KeyArena

    August 25, 2018 Portland, Ore., Moda Center

    August 27, 2018 Oakland, Calif., Oracle Arena

    August 28, 2018 Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center

    August 30, 2018 Los Angeles, The Forum

    September 01, 2018 San Diego, Viejas Arena

    September 02, 2018 Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

    September 04, 2018 Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena

    September 05, 2018 Denver, Pepsi Center

    September 07, 2018 Boise, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center

