'SNL': Alec Baldwin as Trump compares White House to Waffle House at 2 a.m.

    By: Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    NEW YORK - On "Saturday Night Live," the Alec Baldwin/President Donald Trump sketches keep on coming.

    During the opener Saturday night, the show's writers did make an amusing – if not totally over-the-top – analogy between the White House and a Waffle House at 2 a.m.

    Turning to the subject of his planned tariffs on aluminum and steel, Baldwin-as-Trump said: “Both sides hated it. I don’t care. I said I was going to run this country like a business. That business is a Waffle House at 2 a.m. Crazies everywhere, staff walking out in the middle of their shift, managers taking money out of the cash register to pay off the Russian mob.”

     

