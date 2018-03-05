'SNL': Alec Baldwin as Trump compares White House to Waffle House at 2 a.m.

NEW YORK - On "Saturday Night Live," the Alec Baldwin/President Donald Trump sketches keep on coming.
During the opener Saturday night, the show's writers did make an amusing – if not totally over-the-top – analogy between the White House and a Waffle House at 2 a.m.
Turning to the subject of his planned tariffs on aluminum and steel, Baldwin-as-Trump said: “Both sides hated it. I don’t care. I said I was going to run this country like a business. That business is a Waffle House at 2 a.m. Crazies everywhere, staff walking out in the middle of their shift, managers taking money out of the cash register to pay off the Russian mob.”
