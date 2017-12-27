0

Musician Solange has canceled her New Year’s Eve performance at AfroPunk in Roodepoort, South Africa, after revealing she has been dealing with an autonomic disorder.

People reported that the singer said in a post on her Instagram page Wednesday that she had been treating the disorder for the past five months.

“Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like five times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE,” she said in her post. “The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me.

“Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnosis, and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.”

Solange, 31, did not specify what disorder she is being treated for. According to the National Institutes of Health, such disorders could relate to the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary actions, and could cause blood pressure and heart problems and trouble breathing.

“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.”

Solange also thanked the festival and others, which she said knew about her health but kept it private.

“I can’t thank AfroPunk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows.”

In November, Solange canceled a concert in Tallahassee, Florida, citing a medical condition.

“As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018,” Solange wrote.

