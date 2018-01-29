0 Some HBCUs struggle with rock-bottom graduation rates

In analyzing federal data for an in-depth examination of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that the six-year graduation rates at 21 schools were 20 percent or lower in 2015.

This means that four of five beginning freshmen at those schools didn’t earn a degree within six years.

A handful of HBCUs are graduating more than 50 percent of new freshmen within six years. Spelman College in Atlanta, for example, led all HBCUs, with a rate of 76 percent. Others, however, are struggling. Here’s a sampling:

School and 6-year graduation rate 2010 2015 Arkansas Baptist College 2 percent 5 percent Virginia University of Lynchburg 5 percent 5 percent Harris-Stowe State University 13 percent 7 percent Concordia College Alambama 4 percent 10 percent Southwestern Christian College 10 percent 10 percent Texas College 6 percent 13 percent Paul Quinn College 9 percent 13 percent Le Moyne-Owen College 17 percent 13 percent

Southern University New Orleans 4 percent 14 percent Claflin University 46 percent 16 percent Other Selected colleges for comparison 2010 2015 University of Georgia 80 percent 85 percent Georgia State University 48 percent 58 percent Spelman College 70 percent 76 percent Morehouse College 57 percent 51 percent Clark Atlanta University 43 percent 38 percent U.S. average, all colleges 48 percent 59 percent

“Yes, there are some HBCUs that have low graduation rates,” Marybeth Gasman, an education professor at the University of Pennsylvania who directs the Penn Center for Minority Serving Institutions, said in an email to the AJC. “And some that are in the single digits. . . . This is problematic and a school must do better by having summer bridge programs, peer-to-peer mentoring, student success centers — all focused on increasing retention and graduation rates.”

Gasman pointed out that some schools with low graduation rates in 2015 already have begun to turn things around.

She also wrote of the connection between graduation rates and family income:

“Graduation rates directly correlate with the income of the student body. More low income students — typically, lower graduation rates. Why? Because low-income students don’t have access to the same college prep opportunities and because they don’t have the financial safety nets of middle and upper income students. Please note that institutions that have very few Pell Grant-eligible students typically have very, very high graduation rates.”

Pell Grants are awarded to low-income undergraduate students.

